Share Your Space: Inside a $490 two-bedroom apartment in Sydney overrun with bookshelves.

Mamamia's Share Your Space series asks everyday women to share all the juicy, specific details about their home. How much do you pay in rent? Who do you live with? Where did you get your furniture? It's pulling back the curtain on real estate in Australia, and allowing us to really see how the people around us live.

Age: 26

Job: Evening Editor.

Mortgage: Renting with my partner, with my half working out to be $245 a week.

Location: Dulwich Hill in Sydney, NSW.

Lifestyle: Dully has that sleepy burbsy feel but all the convenience right on your doorstep. Minutes walk away from the train station, sushi place, coffee shop and the all important Tella Balls (AKA a Nutella cafe).

So, take us inside:

We live in an old art deco building which has a few quirks... (Read: old broken sh*t and questionable decor). Lovingly referred to as ‘The Rat Den’, our place has become our little sanctuary during lockdown and I’ve fallen even more in love with the place.

Bedroom/s:

We have a two-bedroom apartment, despite only being the two of us living it in. We wanted a second bedroom because both of our families live outside of Australia, so we wanted to be able to host them comfortably when they made the trip to Sydney.

The master bedroom is a fairly decent size, fitting a queen bed, a chest of drawers and three of the many more bookshelves scattered across the apartment.

Image: Supplied.