Share Your Space: A couple in their 30s who completely renovated their old Victorian terrace.

Mamamia's Share Your Space series asks everyday women to share all the juicy, specific details about their home. How much do you pay in rent? Who do you live with? Where did you get your furniture? It's pulling back the curtain on real estate in Australia, and allowing us to really see how the people around us live. This week, a 32-year-old living in Sydney shows us around her home.

Age: 32

Job: Head of Partner Solutions

Rent: We’re paying off a mortgage and construction loan, I shared the repayments 50/50 with my husband.

Location: Redfern in Sydney, NSW.

Lifestyle: I live with my husband and our two daughters. Living so centrally I walk everywhere. I’m on mat leave right now which means I get to make the most of the big park at the end of our street and all the delicious cafes in Redfern and Surry Hills. When I’m at work, my commute time is next to nothing. I love being so close to work and my daughter’s daycare, even after a long workday we get time together as a family. My husband has a car which is good because on the weekends we tend to drive to the beach, shopping centres or see family, it’s all really close.

So, take us inside:

We renovated a Victorian terrace, described by the agent at the time as "a retro property preserved in the past" or in English... "rundown house with a dodgy 70s extension". This is our second renovation together, my husband has a construction background and co-founded TileCloud so that definitely helps.﻿

Bedroom/s:

We’ve got four bedrooms, but we use one as a playroom so I can close the door on the chaos of toddler toys at the end of the day. With two kids, storage is an absolute necessity. We have built-ins in every room, including a walk-in closet in our bedroom.

The majority of our bedroom is taken up by a monster king-sized bed that I absolutely adore. The giant velvet headboard is from Brosa.

There’s no TV, just pictures and plants, so it’s a really calm and relaxing room. Normally. Our newborn is in with us right now so less relaxation﻿ and more night feeds. The mirror is from IKEA, I love how it adds light and the illusion of space to the room.

Before: