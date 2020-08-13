Share Your Space: Inside a beach-side apartment in Sydney, with second-hand buys and lots of plants.

Mamamia's new series 'Share Your Space' asks everyday women to share all the juicy, specific details about their home. How much do you pay in rent? Who do you live with? Where did you get your furniture? It's pulling back the curtain on real estate in Australia, and allowing us to really see how the people around us live. This week, a 26-year-old living in Sydney shows us around her home.

Age: 26

Job: Audience Development Manager

Rent: I pay around $350 a week, and I live with my partner who pays the other half, with our new puppy and grumpy cat.

Location: Bronte in Sydney, NSW

Lifestyle: We moved to Bronte from the Inner West in Sydney to be closer to the beach late last year, so being walking distance to the water was a non-negotiable for us! We’re about a five minute walk to big parks and the beach, and we spend A LOT of time there. We don’t have an outdoor area in our apartment so the beach is kind of like our extended backyard (that we share with the rest of Sydney most of the time haha).

We live a pretty relaxed lifestyle, we both love to walk a lot and swim, so we spend most of our free time doing that (with our puppy in tow), - oh, and stuffing our faces with food from one of the many amazing bakeries or cafes nearby. I love Bronte because it feels quieter than Bondi and on weekends feels like we’re on a holiday in a little slice of paradise.

So, take us inside:

Bedroom/s:

The bedroom is probably my favourite room in our house. I’m a little styling obsessed, so I took lots of care in designing this room to be warm, friendly and inviting - with lots of plants (essential!). When we sit in there it makes me feel relaxed.

I have really taken the ‘nesting’ concept to the next level during COVID, and have made numerous home purchases. One of my favourites is our linen quilt bedspread from Adairs. It’s so soft and the colour is my favourite!

Image: Supplied.