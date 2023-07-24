A very important investigation into whether Harry Styles and Taylor Russell are dating.

Hollywood may have a new (very low-key) It-couple to obsess over.

Harry Styles, musician and all around big deal, and Taylor Russell, last year's Venice Film Festival emerging actor award winner, are rumoured to be dating.

In June, the pair, both 29, were spotted heading into the same car after leaving a contemporary art gallery in London.

Since then, they've been very enigmatic.

Listen: Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast The Spill. Post continues below audio.





Russell attended Styles' Vienna show on June 8 in a special VIP tent, according to photos published by TMZ, and the next day footage showing them walking through the city circulated among fans.

Less conclusive footage has fans believing Russell was also with Styles in Barcelona, where he performed after Vienna. A photo purporting to show them lounging by the pool at an exclusive members' club were also shared online, although Russell's face was not visible.

So, the pair have (maybe) been spotted all over Europe by fans and sneaky onlookers, but there's been no ~official~ outing. Unless you count Russell being present at Styles' final Love On Tour show in Italy, alongside his closest friends and family.