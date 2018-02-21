Married At First Sight’s Ryan says Davina "semi-bullied" him before she cheated.

On last night’s episode of Married of First Sight, Ryan Gallagher made it perfectly clear that no, he has no intention of choosing to stay with Davina Rankin at the next commitment ceremony.

Now, the 29-year-old tradie has explained things between him and his “wife” were doomed long before the whole Davina/Dean saga.

Speaking to TheFIX about what went on when the cameras weren’t rolling, Ryan said Davina’s behaviour towards him was hurtful from the start of their honeymoon.

“It wasn’t an easy situation being there with someone 24/7,” he said.

“She was semi-bullying me. She made you feel as big as an ant the whole time you were with her… Especially when you’re on the honeymoon and there’s no-one around.”

Tuesday night’s episode gave us possibly the most awkward Married at First Sight hometown visit in recent history, something which Ryan was prepared for after being forced to stay on the show with Davina for another week.

“I knew it was going to be pretty awkward, so I didn’t say anything to my parents or my friends,” he said.

“If I had said what happened, they would have hated her before she got there, and that’s not fair on anyone.”

While Davina said the experience with Ryan’s family and friends gave her an insight into Ryan’s personality she hadn’t seen before, for Ryan it was a matter of gritting his teeth and getting through it.

And so the plot thickens.

