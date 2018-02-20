Married at First Sight's Ryan just told Davina what we've all been thinking.

Davina Rankin is apparently ready to give her long-suffering partner Ryan Gallagher another go after deciding he might be the one after all.

After chasing Dean, only to be very publicly and humiliatingly dumped by him, Davina was back on the Ryan train on Tuesday’s episode of Married At First Sight. Predictably, it did not go well.

“I definitely have feelings for him,” she told no one in particular while watching the 29-year-old Ryan splash around in the surf during a day out at the beach.

Unfortunately for the 26-year-old bikini model, Ryan has all but packed up his bags and headed home. Emotionally, he’s checked out, and he won’t be returning to the Davina Resort & Spa anytime soon after finding love rats in his room.

Naturally, Ryan is still reeling after falling for Davina only to discover she'd been pining after Dean the entire time.

Despite this, Davina still genuinely thinks she can make a go of her relationship with Ryan after Dean made it painfully clear she and him were finished.

"Serious talk time... Where are you at with the experiment?" Davina asked Ryan hopefully.

Ryan could hardly even look at her. Understandable considering everything she's put him through. The heat from the fire of his fury could be felt through our TV screen.

"Oh, I'm going," he told her matter-of-factly. "I'm 100 percent leaving. Definitely. And I don't think that's a shock to you."