"It's just weak." Karl Stefanovic unleashes on Married at First Sight's Dean.

Married at First Sight‘s Dean is the type of reality TV villain you don’t think can get any worse, then he cheats on his fake wife and makes fun of her appearance behind her back.

What a guy.

His latest controversy took place on Sunday night, when he shared that while, yes, he had been cheating on his wife Tracey, he’d ended up having magical sex with her the previous night and it had completely changed his mind.

READ: The Twins recap Married at First Sight: Dean’s been hiding something from us. Not again.

It’s the romantic love story that really stands the test of time.

Now, the entire nation is weighing in on the moral compass of a 39-year-old man who, as a side note, also happens to moonlight as an Aussie rapper with the rap name ‘Visionz’ (kill. me.). And Today‘s Karl Stefanovic is no exception.

Listen: Married at First Sight’s Dean has decided is a rapper and nothing is okay. Post continues after audio.



This morning, Stefanovic unleashed on Dean Wells during an interview with two other Married at First Sight contestants, Charlene and Patrick.

“We have repeatedly asked Dean to come on the show. The invitation stands,” he said.

“Has he turned us down?” asked his co-host Georgie Gardner.

“He’s turned me down,” Karl said.

“He won’t come on the show. I won’t say too much, but the guy is soft if he doesn’t want to come on the show and answer.”

Karl then looked down the camera directed a challenge to the reality TV contestant: “Dean, come and have a chat to me if you are watching. Just come on the show and explain yourself. At the moment, it’s just weak.”

Earlier in the season, Dean did appear on Today, and was criticised by Stefanovic for his “sexist” comments during his wedding.