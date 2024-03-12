Eva Mendes just said what all stay-at-home mums are thinking.

Ryan Gosling won the 2024 Oscars.
No, not literally — he lost out on Best Supporting Actor to Robert Downey Jr — but that didn't matter because he was a victor in another way: he stole the show.
As the 96th Academy Awards lumbered towards the end of the broadcast, the lights dimmed and a pink-suited Gosling took the stage to perform 'I'm Just Ken' from the Barbie soundtrack.
It was a festival of goofiness and unbridled passion; it was Gosling's moment and everyone lapped it up.
Ryan Gosling and the cast of "Barbie" perform "I'm Just Ken" at the #Oscars. https://t.co/UNgGySGz3r pic.twitter.com/00hd0Jw8cy— Variety (@Variety) March 11, 2024