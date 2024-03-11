Mamamia recaps the 2024 Oscars: A Best Picture mishap and an Emma Stone lip-reading controversy.

The credits have just rolled on the 96th Academy Awards ceremony and it's safe to say it was a fairly predictable affair when it came to who took home the Oscar statues.
However, it also must be said that the broadcast packed in the entertainment from rousing performances to A-list shoulder-rubbing interactions - all of them providing some great moments for our viewing pleasure.
Here are the best and most questionable moments from the 2024 Oscars.
Has Jimmy Kimmel actually watched Barbie?
Jimmy Kimmel re-enacts a scene from #Barbie at the 2024 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/rkVgZ41HgW— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 10, 2024
