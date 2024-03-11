Mamamia recaps the 2024 Oscars: A Best Picture mishap and an Emma Stone lip-reading controversy.

He then moved on to making light of Best Supporting Actor nominee Robert Downey Jr's former drug habit - yeesh. On a lighter note Messi the dog who starred in Anatomy of a Fall got his own seat in the auditorium and was even seen clapping so that should hopefully make us all feel a bit cheerier.

Sadly Bradley Cooper didn't bring his girlfriend Gigi Hadid along as his date but he did bring his mum Gloria Campano, which is equally as cute. Elsewhere in the audience Margot Robbie brought along her childhood best friend, Anna, as her date all the way from the Gold Coast - bless!

Listen to The Spill hosts recap the 2024 Oscars red carpet, including the secret stories behind the biggest looks.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph won Best Supporting Actress and I’m already crying.

It's only a few minutes in but I'm already brought to tears by Da’Vine Joy Randolph's beautiful acceptance speech after winning Best Supporting Actress for her work in The Holdovers. "Thank you for seeing me," she said as she thanked all the people who encouraged her to chase her dreams.

It was a truly emotional and powerful start to the awards.