celebrity

Mamamia recaps the 2024 Oscars: A Best Picture mishap and an Emma Stone lip-reading controversy.

The credits have just rolled on the 96th Academy Awards ceremony and it's safe to say it was a fairly predictable affair when it came to who took home the Oscar statues. 

However, it also must be said that the broadcast packed in the entertainment from rousing performances to A-list shoulder-rubbing interactions - all of them providing some great moments for our viewing pleasure.

Here are the best and most questionable moments from the 2024 Oscars. 

Has Jimmy Kimmel actually watched Barbie?

2 Comments
Listen Now
00:00

The Spill

Emma "The Movie Of Which We Do Not Speak" Stone

CANCELLED
ADVERTISEMENT

The beginning of the Oscars always sets the tone for the rest of the evening and I (along with others) was really disappointed to see host Jimmy Kimmel make a joke about disordered eating. 

The opening scene saw Kimmel superimposed into a scene from Barbie opposite Margot Robbie where he complains about not having eaten in weeks. It feels incredibly tone-deaf - especially given the powerful messages we gleaned from the movie - and also just such a tired joke playing on the trope of Hollywood stars starving themselves before awards shows. 

Nobody is safe.

Pushing on into the opening monologue Kimmel gave his commentary on all of the nominees and big projects being highlighted at the Oscars and he certainly didn't receive any notes to go easy on the stars. He called out Greta Gerwig before rousing on the audience, “I know you're clapping but you're the ones who didn't vote for her,” referencing her noticeable snub from the Best Director's category.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then moved on to making light of Best Supporting Actor nominee Robert Downey Jr's former drug habit - yeesh. On a lighter note Messi the dog who starred in Anatomy of a Fall got his own seat in the auditorium and was even seen clapping so that should hopefully make us all feel a bit cheerier. 

Sadly Bradley Cooper didn't bring his girlfriend Gigi Hadid along as his date but he did bring his mum Gloria Campano, which is equally as cute. Elsewhere in the audience Margot Robbie brought along her childhood best friend, Anna, as her date all the way from the Gold Coast - bless!

Listen to The Spill hosts recap the 2024 Oscars red carpet, including the secret stories behind the biggest looks. 

Da’Vine Joy Randolph won Best Supporting Actress and I’m already crying.

It's only a few minutes in but I'm already brought to tears by Da’Vine Joy Randolph's beautiful acceptance speech after winning Best Supporting Actress for her work in The Holdovers. "Thank you for seeing me," she said as she thanked all the people who encouraged her to chase her dreams. 

It was a truly emotional and powerful start to the awards.

ADVERTISEMENT
Da'Vine Joy Randolph wins Best Supporting Actress at 2024 Oscars. Image: Getty.

 Side note: presenter Mary Steenburgen re-wearing her previous Oscars outfit is queen energy. Let’s hear it for sustainable fashion!

Just confirming - Chris Hemsworth is still very Australian.

The 40-year-old actor from Melbourne took to the stage to present an award and in case there was any doubt, he hasn't lost his local twang at all. That accent cut through the Dolby Theatre like a hot slab of VB in the middle of a scorching January day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Mother's Day, Yoko!

After accepting the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film for War Is Over! Inspired By The Music Of John & Yoko, Sean Lennon corralled the audience to give a shout out to his mum, Yoko Ono on (British) Mother’s Day. “Happy Mother’s Day Yoko!” yelled the entire crowd passing on their best wishes to the 91-year-old.

ADVERTISEMENT

Billie Eilish reduces us all to blubbering messes.

Next up Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell took to the stage to perform their Best Song nominated track "What Was I Made For" and just like in the film, it hit us all in the heart.

 After the camera panned to the audience there was not a dry eye. Moving stuff and the perfect way to honour such an impactful film. At the end of the performance the singer was shocked to see the crowd giving her a well-deserved standing ovation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mother is here.

Catherine O’Hara took the stage resplendent in all her Moira Rose glory. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you a completely nude John Cena.

Well, I didn't see this one coming but here we are. 

Jimmy Kimmel set up a comedic bit which referenced a streaker who took the Oscars stage in 1974 which then made way for a 2024 re-imagining of the moment. However, a reluctant (and almost nude) John Cena decided that he wasn't really comfortable objectifying his body for a laugh. 

Nonetheless, he had to scuttle out on stage to present the award for Best Costume Design while simultaneously making a rather, er, big, point about the importance of such a department on movie sets. 10/10 for comedic timing from the wrestler-turned-actor.

ADVERTISEMENT

An incredible performance brings the crowd to their feet.

Scott George and the Osage Singers deliver a powerful performance of “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon which was nominated for Best Song. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Barbenheimer feud comes to a hilarious head.

Last year Barbenheimer was one of the most talked about movements in Hollywood with fans rooting for either Barbie of Oppenheimer to dominate the Northern Hemisphere's summer box office. Well, tonight it all came to a rather jovial crescendo when Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt took to the stage to present some awards. 

“I figured out why they call it ‘Barbenheimer’ and they didn’t call it ‘Oppenbarbie.’ I think you guys are the tail end of that cause you were riding Barbie’s coattails all summer," poked Gosling while Blunt followed it up with a quip making fun of Ken's painted-on abs.

ADVERTISEMENT

 I lowkey could watch a movie with Ken and Katherine Oppenheimer Vissering duking it out all day long. 

Barbenheimer forever!

Robert Downey Jr thanks his “terrible childhood” for his Best Supporting Actor win.

After a long and illustrious career in Hollywood that has seen many highs and lows, RDJ won his first Oscar! “I’d like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy, in that order,” he said before giving a big shout-out to his wife, Susan.

Emma Stone (maybe) took aim at Jimmy Kimmell.

After Kimmel poked fun at the sex scenes in Poor Things, the camera panned to the film's star Emma Stone. The internet thinks she said mouthed the word "prick" under her breath. Who knows if there's any truth to this but I sincerely applaud her if she did!

ADVERTISEMENT

Twins reunion!

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito presented on stage for a Twins reunion for the ages! Good reminder to rewatch that batshit crazy film this weekend.


Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito in Twins. Image: Universal Pictures.

Everyone gets Tequila!

Now for some light reprieve from Kimmel's trusted sidekick Guillermo who brought out shots of tequila for the entire audience who may have been waning as the show crept on.

Weird Barbie and America Ferrera bring their brilliance to the stage.

Stars of Barbie, Kate McKinnon and America Ferrera gave us all a good laugh when they appeared on stage to present an award.

After being told Jeff Goldblum is "not real," McKinnon then questioned: “Then to whom have I been sending my tasteful nudes?” The camera then panned to Steven Spielberg who pointed to himself. 

Very good fun and a masterclass from all involved on how to execute a snappy, comedic bit at the Oscars.

 

ADVERTISEMENT

I'm Just Ken steals the show.

The moment we had all been waiting for arrived and it was better than anyone could ever have dreamed up. Ryan Gosling began his performance from the audience wearing a pink bedazzled suit and a cowboy hat. Not only did he legitimately sound pitch-perfect singing live but the production value was next level. 

A full chorus of cowboy Kens, cameos from the other Kens, a guitar solo from Slash (!!!), a guitar solo from Mark Ronson and a level of Kenergy the show absolutely needed. A huge boost of serotonin was injected into the crowd and I just don't think anything else will ever top that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ariana Grande’s dress made me sleepy.


 

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande presenting during the 2024 Academy Awards. Image: Getty.

 Doesn’t that just look like the chicest comfiest place to have a quick little nap? 

Billie Eilish becomes the youngest person ever to win two Academy Awards.

At just 22-years-old musical wunderkind Billie Eilish won the Oscar for Best Song for "What Was I Made For?" featured in Barbie. The history-making moment makes her the youngest person ever to win two Academy Awards which is a perfect punctuation to the entire Barbie campaign. Whilst the groundbreaking film didn't win big tonight, surely this accolade makes it all worth it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrea Bocelli sings with his son.

Incomparable Italian tenor singer Andrea Bocelli took to the stage to sing "Time to Say Goodbye" during the In Memoriam section of the awards show. Joining him in the very emotional performance was his 26-year-old son, Matteo.

Amongst the creatives honoured during the segment were Andre Braugher, Tina Turner and a particularly stirring moment in the performance came when the late Friends actor Matthew Perry's face was beamed across the screen.

Vale.

Best Actor goes to Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer.

After a very successful awards season, Cillian Murphy took his rightful place on the stage to accept the Oscar for Best Actor. He said he was a “very proud Irish man standing up here tonight,” before dedicating the win to all of the "peacemakers everywhere."

Christopher Nolan wins Best Director for Oppenheimer.

It's an Oppenheimer sweep, folks! Another big trophy for Oppenheimer came through for Christopher Nolan for Best Director. During his acceptance speech, he thanked his wife Emma Thomas, and referenced her as being the “producer of all our films and all our children.” 

Best Actress goes to Emma Stone for Poor Things.

In a win that surprised no one, Emma Stone nabbed the Best Actress Oscar for her performance of Bella Baxter in Poor Things. She is truly magnetic in this role so she very much deserves her flowers! This is her second Best Actress win after she won it in 2017 for La La Land.

As she tearfully accepted her award she told the audience she had split the back of her dress saying, "I think it happened during “I’m Just Ken.'" 

ADVERTISEMENT

Look, if you didn't rip your clothes or pull a hamstring while watching that performance where you even there?

I definitely welled up when she gave a shout out to her (almost) 3-year-old daughter ("I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl") and then I started laughing again when she said, "Don’t look at the back of my dress,” before walking off stage. 

A true people's princess.

Al Pacino stumbles while presenting Best Picture.

What a joy to see the iconic Al Pacino on stage presenting the Oscar for Best Picture. Unfortunately, he lost his footing a bit and appeared to forget to announce all of the nominees in the category. Instead, he just jumped straight into announcing Oppenheimer as the winner - which is one way to speed things up if the show is running overtime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Messi closed the show by relieving himself on Matt Damon's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Well, that concludes this year's recap of the Academy Awards - see you in 2025!



Tags:
Resources
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Family
Work & Money