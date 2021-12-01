12 rules that will help deepen your relationship, according to an expert.

Beyond the cute Instagram posts and meme tagging, relationships can be fickle AF. Because even if you're head over heels for someone, there's still going to be those s**tty moments of uncertainty, frustration, and confusion.

But working on having a deeper relationship with your partner and ensuring you have a strong connection will ultimately mean that during these kinds of moments, you'll be able to work through it together.

As with most relationship things, it all starts with the one key need: communication.

While it takes time and effort, the good news is that it doesn't have to be difficult. And over time, you'll find you have fewer lows - all thanks to your connection.

Here are 12 rules that will help deepen your relationship, according to couples counsellor Lissy Abrahams.

1. Look after yourself.

When it comes to being in a relationship, we can often end up spending so much of our time and energy on the other person, that many of us lose sight of ourselves and take the back seat.

"This is especially the case if we do not have a strong enough sense of self," said Abrahams. "I’ve seen many people become preoccupied with their partner and their needs and neglect their own."

Sad! Image: Getty Abrahams said one of the best ways we can improve our relationship is by bringing our healthiest selves into the relationship and maintaining this - so try to concentrate on developing yourself and who you are before focusing on someone else.