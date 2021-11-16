10 signs you and your partner are 'fake happy' in your relationship

Your relationship. Are you... happy in it? Don't give us that look, we're only asking!

Cause y'see, when you've been with someone for a while, it's normal that the mere thought of breaking it off makes you feel sick/scared/confused.

And while that's a really beautiful thing in itself, it can also be dangerous.

Because becoming so attached to someone can 100 per cent cloud your judgement, making it tricky to notice parts of your relationship that are honestly really quite s**t.

Maybe it's the fact your partner still can't get along with your friends, but you feel too nervous about confronting the issue (again). Or perhaps it's their lack of drive that's making you feel uneasy - but you don't quite know how to bring it up.

So then it's just... left by the wayside.

The reality is that many couples stick together even though they're unhappy. They've got kids. It's convenient. You don't want anyone to get hurt. There's all kinds of reasons people in long-term relationships hang in there.

The problem is, though, staying in an unhappy relationship can take its toll on your physical and mental health. It also prevents you and your partner from moving forward into a happier life.

With that in mind, we asked couples counsellor Lissy Abrahams to share the top signs couples are faking happiness in their relationship. Here’s what she had to say.

1. Use of denial.

Apparently when we are ‘fake happy’, we use denial as an avoidance strategy. (AKA pretending everything is fine).

Why pretend to be happy when you’re not? Well, sometimes it all comes down to what we want other people to see - whether it be on social media or in real life.