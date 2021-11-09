15 things your partner will never do if you're in a healthy relationship.

Relationships can be TOUGH. And while things like cheating and trust issues are some very obvious red flags that things are not great, experts say there are also some smaller things that can give you an idea of just how healthy your relationship is.

We're talking about those small gestures that have a big impact - those that make someone feel safe, supported and loved in their relationship.

Watch: Kyle Sandilands on relationships and kids. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

And while these little things are really important for a healthy relationship, it's also critical you don't ignore small signs of disrespect.

To find out what some of these signs are, we hit up psychotherapist and couples counsellor Lissy Abrahams, and asked her to tell us 15 things your partner won't do if you're in a healthy relationship.

1. They never impose their struggles onto you.

If someone really loves you, they’ll always be there for you - through thick and thin. However, Abrahams reminds us that it's important your partner doesn't rely on you to fill a gap missing in themselves.

"A good partner will never impose their mental health struggles onto you, as they recognise that by looking after themselves and receiving professional help, they are also looking after you and the relationship," said Abrahams.

"A good partner knows it’s not your responsibility to 'fix' them."

2. They never block the potential to improve your relationship.

No matter how good your relationship is, there's always going to be arguments - but what matters is how you deal with them. Your partner should always put the needs of the relationship first, and want to talk through issues rather than leaving things to fester in the dark.

"A good partner never says 'no' to you when you want to go to couples therapy. I have seen the damage that this causes when partners say no and block their potential to develop. This causes more conflict between partners and prevents happiness being created in their relationship," said Abrahams.

3. They're never controlling.

If you're in a healthy relationship, you should have room for spending time with family and friends. A partner who loves and respects you won't monopolise your time or keep you to themselves. You should never feel restricted for seeing people outside of your relationship.

"Your partner should understand that you are a separate individual with your own mind and desires and these need to be respected. Some examples: If you want to see friends, they encourage you to go and don’t try to make you cancel to stay home with them.