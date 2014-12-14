17 relationship red flags these couples ignored until it was too late.

Have you noticed any of these in your relationship?

Sometimes when a relationship ends badly you wish you could go back and smack yourself. That you could shake your past self and say wake up, this needs to end!

Like those times when your partner commented on your weight or when he told you he hated your friends. Those little red flags that triggered something in your brain at the time, but you wrote it off as no big deal.

Looking back now though, it’s obvious those little niggles were an indicator of a bigger, irreparable problem.

Last week, Reddit users shared the one (or a few) red flags in their relationship that they didn't notice until it was too late.

See if any of them resonate with you...

1. "Let's downgrade from a relationship. But still higher than a friendship."

2. "Complete unwillingness to communicate about serious issues. If something was bothering her, she'd brush it off, bottle it up and save up an arsenal. Then one day she'd explode and lay into me about things that happened months prior that she'd been carrying around ever since."

3. "He refused to acknowledge me as his girlfriend in public."

4. "No Bible study group meeting goes on till 11:30 in the night... I should have known better."

5. "There were SO many red flags that I wilfully ignored because I was a dumb ass in love but the biggest of all: We worked together and she had been working there a couple more years then I had. Most (if not all) of my female coworkers told me she was unstable, uncaring and had slept around on her previous boyfriends. I wrote it off as jealously. My manager even took me aside one day and said even though it wasn't his business, I should be really careful. They weren't wrong. Not by a long shot."

6. "None of my friends liked her or invited her anywhere. I always had to ask if I could bring her around. There is a reason you keep friends in your life, a big one being they know what is good/bad for you."

7. "She was always on her phone and had it locked. When she was texting she would turn her phone away from me."

8. "I was the red flag, I used manipulation and gaslighting to force a relationship I was super into. It went on for two-and-a-half years from when I was 16-19. I'm glad she finally let go of me because even in the past year and a half since we've been apart I've grown so much and we were able to be good friends in the end and she has a great new guy around. I only post this to tell people that sometimes people do it because they have the greatest of intentions but don't realise it is hurting you and the person you love. Anyone reading this and denying that they are the problem. Step back and really think. You can change. Relationships are free flowing. Do not try to control a situation. Whats meant to be, will happen."