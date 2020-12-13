The 12 green flags to look out for in a new relationship.

Before I met my current husband, it seemed like good single people in their 30s and 40s were a nearly extinct species.

In relationship coaching sessions, several of my clients (both men and women) moaned something along the lines of, "All the good ones are taken!" and I nodded along in sympathy.

It can be disheartening to put yourself out there again and again only to keep meeting 'Mehs'. Because of that, it can also feel off-putting when you do finally meet a great person.

It can feel a bit like stumbling onto an oasis in the middle of a desert. Are they real? Are they actually awesome, or are they just great at faking it?

If we’ve done all of the necessary work on ourselves to make ourselves great, then it’s not surprising that we’d one day meet another great person. Here a list of 12 green flags to notice when meeting someone new:

1. Good hygiene.

It seems silly to note because it’s not like you’d want to date someone who smelled bad, but someone having good hygiene actually goes farther than just looking and smelling nice.

Good hygiene is often an indicator that they take care of themselves in other ways too. They likely make fitness a priority, eat well, and go to the doctor when they’re ill.

People who take care of themselves are much more likely to live longer, so if you want a long-lasting relationship, pick someone who’s covering the very basics.

2. Excellent listening skills.

Somebody with excellent listening skills will make consistent, direct eye contact with you while you’re speaking with them, nod their head, make verbal sounds indicating that they understand what you’re saying, and ask questions about the subject matter that you’re discussing.