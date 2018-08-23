I received an Instagram message about myself. But I was never meant to see it.

So a funny thing happened last night…and I don’t mean ‘ha ha’ funny.

A woman on Instagram – a stranger – accidentally sent a message, about me but intended for her friend, to me directly instead.

This woman (let’s call her Rebecca) was commenting on my appearance. Rebecca felt passionate about the fact that, in her eyes, I have had ‘way too much cheek filler’ and she had ‘felt that way about my face’ for a long time.

After reading it I responded “This message was meant to be for your friend, not me, wasn’t it?”

And then I sat and thought about how the situation made me feel. Because, oddly, it made me a feel a few different ways all at the same time.

First up, I felt the need to defend the fact that I have never had cheek fillers. Not because I’m anti ‘having work done’ – I’ve spoken openly about what I do to my face on more than one occasion and the doctor who does it for me has posted about it, too.

For the record, I’ve been getting Botox for close to a decade in varying periods of frequency.

Many have heard the now humorous but at the time disastrous experience I had with a new form of lip filler at age 21 that had to be surgically removed and has left me with a lopsided top lip forever.

I also enjoy a procedure under my eyes called Beauty Boost which is Hyaluronic acid injected with a series of tiny needles, a bit like Dermastap, that stimulates hydration and plumps my deep insomnia-induced dark circles.