The sweet exchange between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at her charity event you missed.

It’s been a big week for Meghan Markle.

Aside from negotiating all things that come with being a royal, The Duchess of Sussex launched charity cookbook Together to support the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire of 2017 at her Kensington Palace home on Thursday.

The book, which features a foreword by the former Suits star, is being sold to raise money for the Hubb Community Kitchen, a place in West London where displaced families from the Grenfell Tower can come together to prepare fresh food for themselves.

When you’re busy helping a community get back on its feet after tragedy, you don’t really have time to deal with stray hairs or wardrobe malfunctions.

It’s in those moments you need someone to step in and discretely sort them out for you.

An adorable video posted on Twitter shows Prince Harry doing just that, flattening his wife’s hair down for her after an inconvenient gust of wind blew it in her face.

When you just have to flatten down the wife’s hair on a windy day … pic.twitter.com/4E7L3iurB7 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 20, 2018

The moment lasted all of a few seconds, but it was lovely to see Prince Harry standing by Meghan’s side supporting her, as she’s done for him many times before.

Twitter, of course, is appropriately besotted by the royal couple’s sweet public display of affection.