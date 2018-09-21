beauty

The sweet exchange between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at her charity event you missed.

It’s been a big week for Meghan Markle.

Aside from negotiating all things that come with being a royal, The Duchess of Sussex launched charity cookbook Together to support the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire of 2017 at her Kensington Palace home on Thursday.

The book, which features a foreword by the former Suits star, is being sold to raise money for the Hubb Community Kitchen, a place in West London where displaced families from the Grenfell Tower can come together to prepare fresh food for themselves.

When you’re busy helping a community get back on its feet after tragedy, you don’t really have time to deal with stray hairs or wardrobe malfunctions.

It’s in those moments you need someone to step in and discretely sort them out for you.

An adorable video posted on Twitter shows Prince Harry doing just that, flattening his wife’s hair down for her after an inconvenient gust of wind blew it in her face.

The moment lasted all of a few seconds, but it was lovely to see Prince Harry standing by Meghan’s side supporting her, as she’s done for him many times before.

Twitter, of course, is appropriately besotted by the royal couple’s sweet public display of affection.

The Prince was also seen beaming alongside his mother-in-law Doria Ragland as Meghan gave a speech about her first official royal project.

“I‘m so privileged to know you, I‘m so excited to see the project… and also how you’re going to inspire people globally by sharing your stories and your recipes is so impactful. You can see it in few days alone and the book is not even out yet. It’s a testament to what this means to people,” the 37-year-old told the crowd at the charity event.

If there’s anything we can learn from this, other than how incredibly resilient human beings are in how they chose to live their lives following tragedy, it’s this:

Everyone needs someone to look out for them like Prince Harry does for Meghan Markle. And she, him.

