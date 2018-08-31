Celeb in 5: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Inside the dramatic confrontation between Romy and Vanessa that viewers never saw.



On last night’s episode of The Bachelor, Vanessa Sunshine (the greatest thing to ever happen to the show) didn’t get a rose.

While we will undoubtedly miss her blank stares and refusal to show human emotion, she continues to be the gift that keeps on giving.

Contrary to the footage that we were shown last night, the 27-year-old revealed that she DID in fact say goodbye to the other girls. That is, she said goodbye to everyone except Romy.

Vanessa also dished on another dramatic confrontation that we viewers missed out on…what an injustice.

“Romy and I actually had a confrontation at a cocktail party… when she spoke about Cass, she actually said some things about me and another girl,” she told news.com.au.

The ex-contestant added that she finds the behaviour of Cat, Romy and Alisha to be “disgusting” and that we only saw “a very small fraction” of them “bullying” other contestants.

Oh how we’ll miss you, Vanessa Sunshine.

2. Ash Pollard has spoken about the three word comment from a TV exec that left her horrified.



Ash Pollard is no stranger to reality TV. After her first stint on MKR in 2015, she has since appeared on Dancing With The Stars and I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!