In 2012, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were the celebrity 'it couple'. Then photos emerged.

While author Stephenie Meyer's book series was popular, the film saga's success was on a whole other level.

As a result, its mostly young cast were catapulted to super stardom - and no more so than Stewart, then 18, and Pattinson, then 22.

For four years (and the production of four more movies), they dated on and off, remaining coy about their relationship the entire time - despite the world's constant interest in 'Robsten', as they'd become known. Paparazzi followed them around religiously, plastering their dates on tabloid pages across the world.

"I would never cheapen my relationships by talking about them," Stewart told Elle in 2010. "People say, 'Just say who you're dating. Then people will stop being so ravenous about it.' It's like, No they won't! They'll ask for specifics."

Two years later, in July 2012, Stewart found out just how right she was about that.

At the time, she was riding a career high. Her film Snow White and the Huntsman had been in theatres for six weeks, earning almost $400 million at the box office. It was proof in the eyes of many that Stewart had real box office potential and could sustain a film that didn't have the Twilight name to fall back on.

Then US Weekly published paparazzi photos that well and truly toppled her pedestal.

The infamous images, and the absolute storm they caused, are burned in the minds of millennials everywhere: in them, 22-year-old Stewart is kissing and getting cozy with her Snow White director, 41-year-old Rupert Sanders in the Hollywood Hills.