In 2012, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were the celebrity 'it couple'. Then photos emerged.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson's relationship was a story that felt made for tabloid heaven, from the beginning to the very end.
The two young and up-and-coming stars met during a casting read for what would become one of the biggest teen film franchises of all time. They started dating in real life, with their every move capturing media and public interest.
They starred as Bella Swan and Edward Cullen in Twilight. The series followed teenage human Bella, who fell in love with 108-year-old vampire Edward after moving to Forks, Washington, to live with her father.
