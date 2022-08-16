Michelle Branch tweeted her husband was cheating on her. Within an hour, she was arrested.

You may not have heard the name Michelle Branch for a while.

But you'll know who she is: think back to 2001, when that song that goes "cause you are EEEEEVERYWHEEEERE TO MEEEEEE and when I close my eyes it'ssss you I SEEEE" was inescapable.

Exactly.

That's Michelle Branch.

(Also, she is a different person to Vanessa Carlton, who gave us piano banger 'A Thousand Miles' around the same period. Same same, but different.)





Following that absolute earworm, Branch released other songs you may know, though none quite hit the heights of 'Everywhere'.

Branch is still releasing music, actually. Her new album, The Trouble with Fever, is scheduled to be released on September 16 this year.

But mostly, she has been doing her thing away from any major spotlight. Well, that was until this week, when her name re-emerged in a flurry of headlines.

On August 11, Branch announced she had split from her husband of three years, Patrick Carney, drummer for The Black Keys. In a tweet, she accused him of cheating.

Then, the following day, Branch was arrested for domestic assault after slapping Carney.

Here's everything we know.

Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney's relationship and divorce.

Branch and Carney met in 2015 at a Grammy party.

Branch had separated from her first husband, bass player Teddy Landau in 2014. Carney divorced his second wife, Emily Ward, in January 2016.

Image: Getty.