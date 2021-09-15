'6 disturbing realisations I had re-watching the Twilight saga as an adult.'

When the first Twilight film was released in 2008 I was in Year 12.

I'd read all the books as they were printed (from 2005), and I distinctly remember greedily digesting the movies while also pretending I was too old for them.

I enjoyed them as they were meant to be enjoyed, as a vampire-love-story-fiction and a 'Jacob verses Edward' heartthrob-off.

Watch: The OG trailer. Post continues after video.



Video via Summit Entertainment.

Now, aged 30, I've been re-watching them in Sydney's lockdown (hello week 12!), and I need to talk about it immediately.

Because, WHAT THE HELL?

I'm not the only one that's been revisiting my teenage-hood. There's been a Twilight resurgence of late, as Gen Z and Millennial (mainly women) who worshipped the series, reflect on the chaos they once lapped up without blinking an eye.

There's plenty of Lols.

The constant constipated looks on both Edward and Jasper's faces because of the whole human blood smelling delicious thing.

The wigs....