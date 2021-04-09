5 surprising things that can cause eye wrinkles.

Look, getting fine lines and wrinkles around your eye area is just a thing that happens. Whether you're 21 or 31, seeing lil wrinkles pop up around your eyes is just a natural part of ageing every dame will experience at one point or another.

But! What you might not know is that walloping your face with needles, lasers and eye creams isn't the only way to help delay their occurrence.

While lifestyle, genetics and all that stuff obviously plays a large part in when eye wrinkles start appearing (read: it's different for everyone), there are some things you can do to slow this whole process down and help improve them before they go ahead and make themselves at home.

Yes, really! Cause y'see, there are some sneaky and rather surprising little things that could be contributing to the appearance of your eye wrinkles. Things you do on the regular and have never thought twice about.

And oh, just to be clear - there's absolutely *nothing* wrong with letting your eye wrinkles do their thing. Zilch. But if you're concerned about keeping them to a minimum, we've pulled together a list of some things that could be causing them to become more pronounced.

1. Pulling and tugging at your eye area.

Excessively pulling and tugging at your eye area is one of the worst things you can do if you're trying to prevent fine lines and wrinkles. So, pls stop.

Your eye area - she's sensitive. Think of her like tissue paper. You should *always* dab - NEVER RUB - makeup and skincare products into your eye area. Mmmkay?

And it's not just applying products that you need to be wary of here (yay, more rules!). Rubbing and tugging at your eye area when you're removing mascara, concealer and all that jazz is a horrible idea.

Also, are you one of those people who aggressively rubs your itchy eyes? Try not to do this.

2. Sleeping with eye makeup on.

We don't want to lecture you while you innocently read an article, but you could be doing some serious damage to your skin.

Not removing your makeup before you go to sleep gets a lot of airtime for its role in breakouts and congestion, but did you know being lazy with your beauty routine could also make your skin look older, quicker?

Well, now you do, boo.