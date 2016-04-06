Mamamia
Very Peri Resource Centre
"I wasn't me": 10 women share what perimenopause is really like.
by
Kelly Eden
From the Experts
real life
The Very Peri Summit Resource Centre: Peri-skin with Dr Jo-Ann See.
real life
The Very Peri Summit Resources: Managing Relationships with Sandy Rea.
real life
The Very Peri Resource Centre: Peri Weight-Gain and Your Changing Body with Dr Wendy Sweet (PhD) and Susie Burrell
real life
The Very Peri Summit Resource Centre: Hot Flushes and Insomnia with Dr Ginni Mansberg.
real life
The Very Peri Summit Resource Centre: Sex and Sexuality with Tracey Cox.
real life
The Very Peri Summit Resource Centre: Natural Therapies with Lara Briden (ND).
real life
The Very Peri Summit Resource Centre: Mood Swings and Rage with Professor Jayashri Kulkarni.
real life
The Very Peri Summit Resource Centre: Hormone Replacement Therapy with Dr Yasmin Tan.
real life
The Very Peri Summit Resource Centre: Anxiety and Depression with Dr Terri Foran.
real life
The Very Peri Summit Resource Centre: The Science of Perimenopause with Dr Sonia Davison.
health
DOCTOR PERI: Will I become a rollercoaster of emotions during Peri because my Mum did?
Emma Gillman
health
DOCTOR PERI: What can I do to minimise brain fog and forgetfulness?
Emma Gillman
real life
DOCTOR PERI: ''My nutrition and exercise has stayed the same, but my weight keeps going up."
mamamia-team
Articles
