Can I ask my friend to shut up about menopause?

Dear Holly - I work for a medium-sized business in a pretty busy office. Most of my colleagues are younger than me, by quite a long way.

I have one workmate, though, who is a very similar age. I’m 47, she’s 49. She’s a big personality, which I don’t mind because her jokes and stories can make the time go faster and help make boring things fun. But lately she’s been going on and on about perimenopause, and telling everyone who’ll listen that she can’t remember anything anymore, that her brain is mush. She also declares loudly that she’s having hot flushes, and will fan herself and make jokes about it in meetings.

I don’t think I’ve started Peri yet but I see the way the younger people - including the managers, of which I am not one - look at each other when she’s doing it. I’ve seen my boss look irritated when she said she had to leave a meeting because she was having a flush. I am worried that she is giving older women a bad name, and that my boss and colleagues will be looking at me and thinking I’m the next one there to become unreliable and vague!



Am I being unreasonable to ask - Can my colleague please just shut up about menopause?



Thank you - Cold Flush.









Dear Cold Flush,

My friend, I hear you. Hormones are deeply inconvenient, and, in case you hadn’t got the memo (although I think you might have), getting older is deeply shameful.

It’s awkward for the young people at work that the older women haven’t shuffled off out of sight. No-one wants to see Hot Flush dripping on her keyboard, or drinking directly from the kettle, or walking into the lift backwards, or whatever it is these brain-fogged, peri-addled old biddies get up to.