Why have I put on weight around my middle in my 40s? An expert explains.

“The earlier you can make nutrition and exercise adjustments, then the more prepared you’ll be.”

To make the most of it, first we need to understand what’s happening.

What’s going on with my middle?

Once we hit menopause, some women notice fat gathers more easily around their middles. As you might have guessed, hormones play a role.

Blair explains how falling estrogen levels change how our bodies function and store fat: “One of the jobs estrogen has done for us in the background has been to help take glucose out of our bloodstream,” she says.

“So as estrogen disappears we lose the job it was doing which means our body starts to produce more insulin to do that job and with that also comes a signal to store more fat.”

Is it inevitable then? Not at all.

Estrogen drops, but we have other things up our sleeves. Weight gain during and after menopause usually has more to do with our lifestyle changes than hormonal changes, and that’s something we can control.

Did my metabolism just quit on me?

But you’re doing all the same things and eating the same way you used to? It must be your metabolism slowing down in perimenopause, right?

Dr Herman Pontzer, an Associate Professor at Duke University and a researcher on metabolism, says that’s not what’s going on.

“People thought menopause must be a big change in metabolism… but no actually, we don’t see a change in menopause.”

He says even though our bodies are changing in many other ways during our 40s and 50s, there’s actually no change with menopause on your metabolism.