Why have I put on weight around my middle in my 40s? An expert explains.

Menopause brings a tonne of changes. One of those can be how our waistlines look.
Mamamia spoke with Helen Blair, a menopause health and fitness coach, to help us understand what happens to our bodies during perimenopause and menopause.
According to Blair, we need to change our mindset toward diet, exercise, and our bodies as we head into the menopause transition.
“It’s a time of opportunity,” she says. “You can understand what the menopause transition is and view it as an opportunity to get as well set up as you can for that menopause moment.”