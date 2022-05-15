From Beverly Hills to Potomac: A definitive ranking of the Real Housewives series.

If there is one thing that I would say I am proficient and skilled in, it's all things Real Housewives.

It's not the proudest thing to say you're an expert in, but I've decided to wear it with pride.

Of course, I probably can't touch on every single Real Housewives series, as there are well over a dozen installments that have been made. But you better believe I've still found time in the day to watch the majority of them.

Because that's what reality television experts do best - watching TV.

Here's a definitive ranking of the Real Housewives series that would make reality TV king Andy Cohen proud.

Watch: Our real awkward interview with the Real Housewives of Sydney. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

10. The Real Housewives of Sydney.

We're starting on the lowest ranking of the Real Housewives superiority scale.

I've never been more ashamed to admit I am from Sydney. Because Sydney's version of Real Housewives was truly a shocker. And I'm not the only one to say that.

Listen to No Filter: Lisa Oldfield is not your average housewife. Post continues after audio.





Only lasting for one season in 2017, Sydney was drama for no reason, and malicious nastiness at that. Although the average viewer would say most Real Housewives series are entirely based on pointless drama, no other season has emulated that better than Sydney. And for that reason, it's a waste of time.

We got to see David Oldfield, women throw terrible sl*t-shaming insults at one another, comparing diamonds, arrogance, someone's jacket being thrown off a wharf into the water, bullying, half-arsed plotlines and inappropriate pushing.

Perhaps I am being too critical. Or maybe I just know as a Housewives expert, that this season wasn't it.

It was so bad, we didn't even get a reunion. And when there's no reunion, you know that Andy Cohen has said it ain't worth the money or effort to make one.