A 'Champagne Dame' and a $43m mansion: What we know about the new Real Housewives of Melbourne cast.

The Real Housewives of Melbourne is back gracing our TV screens, with four new ladies joining the cast to shake things up.

Gina Liano and Lydia Schiavello have said their goodbyes to the show, but original RHOM cast members Janet Roach, Jackie Gillies and Gamble Breaux have remained for season five.

Janet is also in the news as she and her partner, Sam Gance, the co-founder of Chemist Warehouse, set the new highest price paid at auction in Australia at a cool $43 million for a place in Toorak. Now that’s a mansion.

Watch: 'Real Housewives of Sydney' Lisa Oldfield has a biological child who isn't hers. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

New RHOM Cast: Anjali.

You just might recognise Anjali Rao: she’s a journalist who spent many years working as a highly successful TV news anchor on CNN Talk Asia.

Having interviewed some of the world’s most famous people including Kobe Bryant, the Dalai Lama and Bill Clinton, Anjali should be in good hands when it comes to talking herself out of potentially sticky situations with the other housewives.

"I've spent my career debating world issues with some of the most powerful leaders on the planet so I can handle anything and anyone that comes my way: whatever they may think," she told Foxtel.