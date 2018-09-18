'Real Housewife' Teresa Giudice has been called out for her daughter's birthday outfit.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has been attacked on Instagram for allowing her daughter to wear what some saw as a revealing piece of clothing.

The mother of daughters Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9, shared a photo of her youngest daughter’s birthday party, where Audriana is seen to be wearing a top baring some midriff, and with a keyhole (cut out) neckline.

Giudice made a number of posts from the occasion, showing guests enjoying a large cake, Cuban food, and a mechanical bull.

However, the comments section was quickly filled with critique of Audriana’s outfit.

“She’s 9 Teresa, not 25. Stop teaching your daughters all the wrong things,” wrote one commenter.

“Her daughters are too young to be dressing like that, its shameful! A reflection of that severe lack of morality and decency that exists in this society,” said another.

Many more accused the mother of letting her daughter grow up too fast:

“I have always been team Teresa… but I’ll have to admit this pic took me off guard- 9 years old shes supposed to be wearing a big jojo bow on her head not a crop top with a cut out on the chest… that’s a little much- life already flies by us in a blink of an eyes little girls should enjoy being little she really looks like a little girl playing dressups.”

There was also plenty of support on the post, with commenters defending Giudice and noting how beautiful and happy Audriana looked on her special day. Others also observed that children have been dressing similarly for decades.

“I wish I could post a picture of myself and my 2 sisters from our childhood!! Think back to the late 70s and the 1980s!! All we wore was crop tops, tube tops, halter tops, short shorts, rompers…… our bellies were always shown and it was our entire belly, not just our bellybutton like this! I probably showed more skin at Disneyland back in the 1970s than Audriana is showing in this photo. Jeesh ladies…. settle down over a bellybutton!”