Exactly what the original cast of The Real Housewives of Melbourne are doing now.

This post deals with pregnancy loss and might be triggering for some readers.

The Real Housewives of Melbourne follows the lives of six wealthy women as they navigate the drama that comes with their privileged lives.

Season five is back and better than ever, with four new fabulous ladies ready to shake things up.

But before you dive into approximately 547 hours watching the new season (we've all been there), let's take a look at what the original cast are up to now.

Jackie Gillies

Congratulations are in order – Jackie is officially a mum!

Giving birth to twins this week, Jackie shared on her Instagram, “they are so cute and my heart is full,” with a string of adorable emojis.

It’s been a tough road for the RHOM cast member, who has been open about her struggles with fertility.

“One of the biggest reasons I decided to come back for this season was because I felt that I needed to be open about IVF and my journey,” Jackie said in a livestream Q&A hosted by comedian Joel Creasey.