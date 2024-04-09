The parents of Nickelodeon stars are being blamed for the horrors they faced on set. But there’s so much more to this story.

When I sat down to watch the Quiet on Set documentary, I felt nauseous from the moment I pressed play.

All I could think about were the TV shows I had watched as a child and then as a teen, the stories that had shaped me from the moment I was able to work a TV remote.

I was one of the lucky ones whose parents could afford the basic Foxtel package so Nickelodeon was my go-to station before and after school.

I remember wishing I could be as confident as Amanda Bynes on The Amanda Show or that I could take a class at the Pacific Coast Academy with Jamie Lynn Spears in Zoey 101. I remember wanting to be as musically talented and quirky as Ariana Grande in Victorious or have the same sarcastic yet likable sense of humor as Drake Bell and Josh Peck in Drake & Josh.

All of these shows plus more defined 15 years of my life and their influence on my personality has carried into my adulthood.

But after watching this new four-part documentary series, everything completely changed.

Watch: Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV trailer.



Video via Film Threat Trailers.

What is Quiet on Set about?

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is a four-part documentary series that examined through interviews and court records the insidious power imbalances that led to an unsafe work environment for famous children on the teen television network Nickelodeon.