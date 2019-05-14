Holidays with his ex-wife and new girlfriend: Inside James Marsden's unusual family life.

Dead To Me actor James Marsden plays a man with a complicated love life on screen.

You’ll have to watch (the very bingeable) Netflix show yourself to find out exactly how complicated, but it got us curious about Marsden’s off-screen relationships.

And while he hasn’t been involved in anything quite as high-drama as the show, Marsden’s love life has definitely been interesting.

On July 22, 2000, a 26-year-old Marsden married 28-year-old actress Lisa Linde. They had began dating when they were in their early 20s – “really young”, as Marsden explained to Men’s Health.

Over an 11-year marriage, the pair had two children. Their son Jack was born on February 1, 2001, and their daughter, Mary James, was born on August 10, 2005.

Linde filed for divorce in October 2011, after more than a decade of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

At the time, a rep for Marsden stated the divorce was a mutual decision and the pair were committed to raising their children together.

Reflecting on his divorce in 2018, Marsden said it was "by far the hardest thing" he'd been through. They simply grew into different people and drifted apart, he said, but he worried about feeling like his parents – who divorced when he was nine.

Though tough, it was necessary for growth.