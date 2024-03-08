These 5 highly anticipated new TV shows have just arrived on our screens.

It's a brand new month at the beginning of a brand new year and thankfully, we've got some brand new TV to dive into ahead of the weekend.

Hollywood royalty Kate Winslet and Julianne Moore have some exciting TV shows ready to stream with Winslet's political satire The Regime and Moore's historical series Mary & George.

And that's not all, there are plenty of other new shows to keep you occupied throughout March.

We've rounded up five absolute must-watches as we step into the weekend. Apologies to your weekend plans, but you won't be leaving the house (TV is self-care, right??).

The Regime.

Kate Winslet in The regime. Image: Binge.