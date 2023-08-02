'I don't feel safe.' The dark history of Jamie Lynn Spears' Nickelodeon series Zoey 101.

Jamie Lynn Spears is back in the news right now, and for once it's not due to another round of online beef with her pop star sister, Britney Spears.

In fact, the sisters are currently on good terms, as Britney confirmed she had visited Jamie Lynn on set of her new movie Zoey 102, a Paramount+ sequel to her popular Nickelodeon series, Zoey 101.

Jamie Lynn starred on the series from 2005 to 2008, playing the series star Zoey Brooks, as she attended a prestigious Southern California boarding school. The series ended after Jamie became pregnant at 16.

In the 2023 movie, the school's alumni return to Malibu for a wedding which becomes an unofficial high school reunion. Jamie Lynn both stars and serves as executive producer of the film reboot.

As fans of the original series get excited to welcome Zoey 101's beloved characters back to their TV screens, the series revival has also brought back some of the darker memories that some of the cast would sooner forget.

In recent years, Zoey 101 was a Nickelodeon series marked by allegations of bullying and inappropriate behaviour. In Jamie Lynn's memoir Things I Should Have Said, the actress didn't paint an idyllic picture of the mood on set.

"Unfortunately, the camaraderie of the show's stars didn't always transfer into real life," Jamie Lynn wrote. She and her on-screen bestie Alexa Nikolas famously didn't get along, with the actress departing the series in season two.

In her memoir, Jamie Lynn claimed that Alexa spread rumours about her on set.

"At first it was small lies - things like people saying I was mean or bitchy," she wrote. "Everyone was telling me that Alexa was the one making the false claims. I went to the producers to share my concerns. Then the rumours took on a more sinister feel. I got a feeling that a few people on the set were trying to stir the pot and perhaps cause trouble between me and Alexa."