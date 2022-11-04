"Nobody likes you." What was really going on behind-the-scenes of Nickelodeon's most loved shows.

Content Warning: Readers are advised this article discusses child abuse and might be triggering for some readers.

Allegations of misconduct at Nickelodeon are continuing to surface, this time from Zoey 101 star Alexa Nikolas.

Nikolas, who starred as Nicole Bristow on the mid-2000s show, has added to the list of rumours and allegations surrounding show creator Dan Schneider, who worked on the likes of Victorious, iCarly, Sam & Cat, Drake & Josh, and The Amanda Show.

Speaking on Vulnerable, the podcast hosted by Christy Carlson Romano, Nikolas spoke about the long-held foot fetish rumours levelled against Schneider.

She had previously shared that she “did not feel protected” by the network, and that her experiences with Schneider played a “huge role” in her “personal childhood trauma”.

Nikolas alleged on the podcast that Schneider would go around with money and a digital camera, asking to take photos of children’s feet.

Her mother stopped her from being involved.

“My mum actually said no to it,” she said. “But I saw other parents allowing their kids to do it.”

The rumours of a foot fetish emerged online, when people began cutting together shots from Schneider’s shows, videos he had taken on set, and pictures of him with child stars. These were used as proof of a foot fetish, as reported by The New York Times.

Schneider confirmed he was aware of the rumours, but called them “ridiculous”.

“Kids find feet goofy and funny,” he was quoted as saying, confirming there was no “effort to sexualise” any young stars.