We might go back to work soon. But our commute will look very different.

“The measures will be a mix of having to enforce social distancing on public transport, which obviously will reduce the capacity of public transport, and an increased level of cleaning, above and beyond what is normally done,” Associate Professor Matthew Beck explains.

Governments may enforce the social distancing measures implemented for restaurants, where one person requires four square metres of space.

In Australia, the average bus would normally carry about 60 people.

“If full social distancing was going to be applied, that bus would carry somewhere between six to ten people. So you are looking at a significant reduction in the capacity of that network.”

As for keeping the public transport system coronavirus-free, Beck says the biggest issue with cleanliness will be sick people getting on to public transport networks. “And there's very little that transport authorities can actually do about that.”

Hence, people need to take seriously the health advice to stay home and not travel if experiencing any symptoms of sickness.

“I definitely think in the medium to long term, we will see an increase in the demonstrable level of cleaning that public transport has,” Beck adds.

Rush hour

“The peak hours with the numbers of people that were traveling pre-COVID are still some time away, because a lot of the peak hour activity is driven by large employment centres in central locations,” Beck explains. “And those office blocks are also going to have to grapple with social distancing.”

Stage three of Morrison’s plan allows public gatherings of up to 100 people, hence, Beck says this will allow buses, for example, to hold their full capacity.

“When we get to stage three, basically public transport will return to more or less normal capacity. Then, it will be less about capacity and more about what public transport is doing to make people feel comfortable that it is a clean and safe mode.

“Instead of cleaning a train and picking up the rubbish at the end of every run and then cleaning the trains thoroughly overnight, it will probably need a strong clean at the end of every time it terminates.

“If people can see that happening, then I think people will be more comfortable with that as a mode of transport.”