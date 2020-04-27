"If you test positive to coronavirus that information is sent up to a national health storage and given straight to state governments so they can contact individuals who may have come into contact with an infected person," he said.

"At no point does the Commonwealth get the data at all."

It will only be used to contact people you've been in contact with if you test positive.

A reminder that you have the power to enable the app to give away your data. It's all controlled by you.

3. Do we have to download the COVIDSafe app?

At the moment, it's voluntary.

But a mandatory take up is not being ruled out, because we need 40 per cent of the country to use it in order for it to work.

As of late last night, a million people had downloaded it, but Australia will need over nine million people to have downloaded the app to reach 40 per cent.

The App we are working on to help our health workers trace people who have been in contact with coronavirus will not be mandatory. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) April 18, 2020

"My preference is not to do that [make it mandatory]. My preference is to give Australians a go at getting it right," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Triple M, adding that he wants us to see it as "national service" like back in war times.

4. What is 'open source' software?

The government keeps telling us they've made the app "open source," and as Director of University of NSW Canberra Cyber Nigel Phair told Mamamia's news podcast The Quicky, that's not a term general users know.

"The government is getting quite cute when it comes to its terminology to make it sound like it's all legitimate. When we think about open source we think about train timetables - so Sydney trains made their timetable open source," said Phair.

Basically, it means that the app's design will be publicly available. Some software has source code that only the person, team, or organisation who created it - and maintains exclusive control over it - can modify.

By making it "open source," the government is trying to tell us they are being transparent and have nothing to hide. We, as Australians, can examine the code to make sure it's not doing anything we don't want it to do (provided we can understand code of course).

The ABC reports that the source code is yet to be publicly released.

5. What about my privacy?

If you use Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok or even just Google - you are already giving your private information to those companies. To make their app more watertight, the government has vowed to legislate the protection of user data in COVIDSafe.

"This is, as the Attorney-General has said, probably the safest data that has been provided by any group at any time in Australian history. It is the most basic of data, simply about helping to save your life, to protect your life and to protect the lives of our nurses and dock is and those with whom they come in contact," Health Minister Greg Hunt said last night.

"The safeguards that have been put in place are the strongest ever. Not even a court order can penetrate the law .... not even a court order during the investigation of an alleged crime would allow the data to be used," he added.