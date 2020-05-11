Australia is entering stage one of easing restrictions. Here's what that means for you.

On Friday, Scott Morrison announced a three-step plan to ease coronavirus restrictions over upcoming months. However, stage one will not start in each state and territory until the jurisdictions implement them, with some planning to go earlier than others.

So, what exactly does stage one entail?

The initial phase will allow for outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people, including the reopening of cafes, restaurants and shops. Outdoor bootcamps will also be officially allowed, in accordance with the 10-person rule.

Inside, five people will be permitted to visit homes, while up to 10 guests will be allowed at weddings. Funerals can have 20 mourners indoors, and 30 outdoors.

Real estate home inspections and auctions will also be given the green light to resume with a 10-person limit, while children will return to schools and child care.

Under stage one, local and regional travel will also be allowed.

Businesses that will remain closed include gyms, food courts, beauty salons, cinemas and museums. Reopening Australia's international borders is still a long way off, as are mass gatherings at large sporting venues such as the MCG.

So, when will these actually be implemented in each state and territory? We break it down for you here.

New South Wales