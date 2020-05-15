"My staff can live now." What the 10-person rule means for struggling restaurants and cafes.

Not to mention safe.

Those that are, have had a matter of days to work out how to adapt.

Ben Siderowitz owns The Corner House, an Italian restaurant in the Sydney beachside suburb of Bondi. His venue normally seats up to 170 people, but will be reopening on Friday under the new rules.

“On Sunday, I was having a coffee with a mate and he said, ‘Oh, you’ve heard about the restrictions being eased as of Friday?’… I hadn’t actually read it until he told me,” Ben told Mamamia.

“I was a bit confused at first. I said, ‘Ten people? That’s about five per cent of our capacity. What do I do?'”

That afternoon Ben came up with a model: open one floor of the restaurant for a ‘rent your own bar’ experience. A prepaid $1000 bar tab will afford a group of 10 unlimited pizzas, a couple of cheese and meat boards and control of the music.

And it seems demand is well and truly there.

“Things move at the speed of light; from Sunday when it was just an idea, to Thursday three o’clock in the afternoon [we’re] totally booked out. People are banging down the door… I’m getting about 100 emails an hour. It’s just insane; I can’t keep up,” he said.

“I even had people offering three times, four times, five times the amount just to get a spot.”

That level of eagerness has some concerned about a potential spike in outbreaks.

What are the chances of a second wave of coronavirus in Australia? The Quicky investigates.



That’s weighed on many in the industry, Ben included.

“I’ve been very conflicted throughout the whole process,” Ben said. “As a human being and someone who is concerned for my safety, I was like, ‘please guys, stay at home’.” Ben said. “But then as a business owner, I’m like, ‘C’mon guys, don’t stay at home — come out.’ It’s been this real inner turmoil that I’ve had.”

“I’m now able to put money in my staff’s pockets.”

The hospitality industry was among the hardest-hit by the COVID-19 restrictions, as venues were ordered to shut to help limit the spread of the virus. The Grattan Institute estimated half of all Aussie hospitality employees would be out of work as a direct result.

Federal government subsidies, including the $1500-per-worker-per-fortnight JobKeeper program, have helped keep many afloat.