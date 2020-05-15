"My staff can live now." What the 10-person rule means for struggling restaurants and cafes.

This week, cafes, restaurants and pubs have begun polishing cutlery, setting tables and prepping kitchens to welcome their first diners in almost two months.
Some in South Australia are already open to a limited number of customers, with those in New South Wales, the ACT, Queensland, Northern Territory, Tasmania and Western Australia set to join them in the coming days.
This wind-back of life-saving social distancing restrictions is a major step in Australia’s fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic. But for the men and women behind these businesses, it’s still far from situation-normal.
With a maximum of 20 patrons allowed in WA venues and 10 in the five other states and territories mentioned (Victoria isn’t moving on the issue just yet), many restaurant and cafe owners are currently grappling with the numbers, deciding whether it’s viable to open their doors.