"Can I go for a day trip?" Exactly what you can do in your state this weekend.

In all states, hairdressers and barbers remain open, but otherwise, the rules vary.

QLD: Yes, up to 10 people are allowed in beauty salons and nail salons as of Saturday, May 16. Although tanning services are not allowed, either as a standalone business or at a beauty salon. Shops are open, too, but you can only access those within 150km of your home.

NSW, ACT, TAS, SA and WA: It's a no for beauty. Spas, nail salons, beauty salons, waxing salons and tanning salons cannot provide services. But shops and retailers are open.

VIC: No, beauty services are not permitted. And shopping is still only allowed for necessary goods and services at supermarkets, pharmacies and other service providers.

NT: Non-facial beauty services are allowed, for example, tanning, waxing and nails. Shops and retailers are open.

What are the rules for beaches and parks?

QLD: As of May 16, outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are allowed. So you can meet friends at a park or beach, as long as it's within 150km of your home. National Parks are also now open.

NSW, ACT, VIC, WA, SA: You can gather outdoors in groups of up to 10 people in total, including at beaches, parks and playgrounds. National Parks are also open in each state for day visitors.

TAS: As of Monday, May 18, the 10-person rule will also apply to outdoor gatherings in Tasmania, including parks and playgrounds. National Parks are already open to people who live within 30 km.

NT: There aren't many, really. Gatherings of any size are allowed, although should be limited to two hours. Also, keep a minimum of 1.5 metres between you and other people who aren’t known to you.

What about sport and exercise?

QLD: As of May 16, outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are allowed. So Queenslanders can play outdoor, non-contact sports (e.g. golf), use council outdoor gym equipment and participate in personal training or boot camps. Public pools are also open for 10 swimmers at a time. Indoor gyms and fitness centres remain closed.

NSW and SA: You can gather in public places in groups of up to 10 people. Bootcamps and personal training, use of outdoor gym and fitness equipment and outdoor pools are all allowed under that cap.

ACT: Outdoor bootcamps and other non-contact personal fitness training can be held with a maximum of 10 people, excluding the trainer. There is to be no sharing of equipment. Outdoor gym equipment, playgrounds and commercial pools are also able to reopen for up to 10 people.

VIC: You can participate in outdoor non-contact sports (e.g. golf) and in personal training or boot camps in groups of up to 10 people. However, public swimming pools and ocean baths are closed, as are outdoor communal gym equipment and playgrounds.

TAS: When the 10-person rule kicks in on Monday, May 18, you will be able to use outdoor fitness equipment, participate in non-contact sports, bootcamps and personal training. Pools will also be open for a maximum of 10 swimmers at a time.