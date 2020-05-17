"Couples are saving thousands": The unexpected silver lining of a COVID-19 wedding.

2020 has not been kind to brides.

Amid the national tragedy of the bushfires, many January brides felt the impact on their wedding days.

And then, in March, along came COVID-19.

For many couples, the first impact was closed international borders, meaning international friends and relatives would no longer be able to attend.

Shortly afterwards, venues were struck with the four-square-metre rule, so couples with big weddings faced the challenge of culling the guest list.

Within days state borders were closed and in an instant, destination weddings and elopements were cancelled. While everyone was still adjusting, venues were closed down altogether and ceremonies were cut to a max of five people.

Most couples at that stage simply gave up.

But some were determined, and they persevered. And for me to observe as a wedding celebrant, it has been surprising beautiful.

No one would have anticipated it, but weddings in the time of COVID-19 have been, for many couples, unexpectedly perfect.

For Ashleigh and Jason, of Brisbane, after they cancelled their reception and planned to continue with the ceremony, the borders closed and family in NSW could no longer attend.

Before long they were dealt another necessary blow, the five person rule, meaning only two people could attend their ceremony, as their official witnesses.

But they wanted to get married, and so they did. Ashleigh says their ceremony was “still full of love and intimacy, which is what we were wanting.

“We really enjoyed the simplicity of the ceremony, as the name [of the wedding company we were married with, Just Married Weddings] indicates; we just wanted to be married.”

The highlight for all couples marrying at this time has been that the ceremony becomes one hundred per cent about the two people getting married.

