Oh. So it turns out Princess Eugenie actually has a hell of a lot of money. Here's how.

If Prince William and Prince Harry are anything to go by, it’s clear being part of the British royal family is pretty good for your pocket.

But while William and Harry are both worth more than $25 million each, Princess Eugenie owns a smaller piece of the pie.

Nevertheless, her whopping AUD$6.2 million net worth is pretty impressive – especially when considering the fact the 28-year-old’s savings don’t come from a royal salary like her cousins William and Harry.

Despite being ninth in line to the throne, Eugenie doesn’t receive an income from the Sovereign Grant (the tax-payer funded money that covers royal salaries) and she isn’t on the roster for official royal engagements either.

Instead, the majority of Eugenie’s worth actually comes from two hefty trust funds.

Back in 1994, the Queen Mother created a trust fund for her great-grandchildren, where she placed an estimated AUD$34 million.

From this fund, Eugenie and her older sister Beatrice reportedly received several million pounds each, with their cousins William and Harry also receiving money.