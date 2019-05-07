The strict royal law that means Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son won't be a royal.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.
The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a baby boy in the early hours of Monday morning.
Prince Harry addressed the media to announce the exciting news, telling those gathered mother and son are doing well, while adding with a giggle that it was an “amazing experience” welcoming his son into the world.
This afternoon, His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex shared the news of the arrival of his and the Duchess’ first born child. Their son was born early morning on the 6th of May, 2019 and weighs 7lbs and 3oz. Their Royal Highnesses thank you for your support and kindness during this exceptionally joyful time in their lives as they welcome their baby boy.
Perhaps I am reading this incorrectly but I think that they would be eligible as
they would be grandchildren of the sons of a Sovereign in the direct male line - as grandchildren of Prince Charles ?
Not a big deal. The Queen will very likely issue a letters patent allowing Harry's kids to be prince/princess, unless Harry and Meghan don't want them to be - just like Prince Edward's kids only have the style of the children of an earl and not a prince.
pretty sure Meghan will want her child to be a prince. after all she is after the fame.