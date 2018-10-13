Just the 5 best moments from Princess Eugenie's wedding.

This is one for the people who have a mild interest in the Royals, but not enough to sacrifice their Friday night to watch the ninth-in-line to the throne marry a some guy named Jack.

We get you. We’ve got you. It’s what we’re here for.

Quick recap for context: Princess Eugenie, daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson (the one with the red hair and a personality), wed 32-year-old Jack Brooksbank, an ambassador for fancy tequila brand Casamigos, at St George’s Chapel, Windsor.

Eight hundred people were in attendance, including most of the Royals and a bunch of random celebrities.

Now that you’re caught up, here’s the highlights package…

1. Pretty much everything Prince George did.

Ladies and gentlemen, the future King of England.

But also just a five-year-old kid who's been stuffed into a tiny suit for his dad's cousin's wedding.

Of course, the little Prince is clearly well rehearsed courtesy of Uncle Harry and Aunty Meghan's wedding in May, and nailed the whole waving at the crowds and not chucking a tantrum thing.

He didn't even flinch when his minder Lady Louise Windsor's dress whipped up in the wind exposing her undies to the world, nor when a fellow pageboy tripped and took a young bridesmaid down with him.

Such a professional.

2. Fergie not even pretending to hide that she was knackered.