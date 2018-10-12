weddings

All the glorious pictures of Princess Eugenie's stunning wedding dress in one place.

For everything Princess Eugenie and the Royal Wedding, visit our Royal Wedding hub.

The photos of Princess Eugenie‘s wedding dress are here and Oh. My God.

We are in love.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were wed in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, today.

More than 800 guests will gather in the 15th-century Gothic chapel, five months after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle staged their star-studded nuptials in the same venue.

The dress was designed by Peta Pilotto, with shoes by Charlotte Olympia. She is wearing a stunning tiara, borrowed from Queen Elizabeth II.

Here’s every single photo of Princess Eugenie’s wedding dress we have so far. Go ahead, gaze to your heart’s content.

princess eugenie wedding dress
Image: Getty.
princess eugenie wedding dress
Image: Getty.
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Your Questions Answered

Hitched

Meet Mireille

Eligible

Why Sammy Leo Now Loves Ultra Hydrating Night Creams

You Beauty
ADVERTISEMENT
princess eugenie wedding dress
Image: Getty.
princess eugenie wedding dress
Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
princess eugenie wedding dress
Image: Getty.
princess eugenie wedding dress
Image: Getty.
princess eugenie wedding dress
Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
princess eugenie wedding dress
Image: Getty.
princess eugenie wedding
Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Днес братовчедката на принцовете Уилям и Хари - принцеса Юджини се омъжва. Това е втората кралска сватба за годината, която старира с церемонията на Хари и Меган Маркъл. @dailymail отбелязва, че за разлика от месец май сега полицията е повече от зрителите край Уиндзор. Причината е, че хората наричат тази "другата кралска сватба" и интересът към нея не е толкова голям. Снимки - БГНЕС . . #weddingphoto #wedding #weddingphotography #weddingday #royalwedding #princesseugenie #greatbritain #uk #royal #royalfamily #followforlike #l4l #instafollow #weddingdress #bride

A post shared by Vesti.bg (@vesti.bg_) on

Tags:
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout