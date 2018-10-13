Six celebrities we weren't expecting to see at Princess Eugenie's wedding.

For everything Princess Eugenie and the Royal Wedding, visit our Royal Wedding hub.

On Friday, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brookbank were married in our second royal wedding of the year.

Around 1,000 guests watched the couple get hitched at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on an extremely gusty day, if the pictures of hats and dresses flying are anything to go by.

Many of those negotiating the conditions were A-list celebrities.

Although we’re a tiny bit confused as to how they’re mates with the bride and groom, it was reported Princess Eugenie’s wedding guest list would include big names such as Robbie Williams, Naomi Campbell and Ellie Goulding.

But there were a handful on the list we weren’t expecting to see…

Like Ricky Martin. Livin La Vida Loca Ricky Martin.

The singer was seen arriving at the festivities with husband Jwan Yosef.

Kate Moss and her daughter Lila Grace Moss Hack were also unexpected guests. To us at least. We're sure they would've RSVP'd...

Liv Tyler was another seemingly random addition to the guest list. She's an actress and daughter of Areosmith frontman Steven Tyler, but how does she know Princess Eugenie?

Oh, and how about Demi Moore? The American actress greeted fans as she arrived with her close friend, florist Eric Buterbaugh. According to Town and Country, Demi is a close friend of Princess Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson Duchess of York and her father, Prince Andrew.