Inside Princess Eugenie's extravagant wedding reception.

While most of us probably couldn’t even name 800 people, yesterday Princess Eugenie invited that many of her nearest and dearest to get together in a single room to celebrate her marriage to Jack Brooksbank.

After all the pomp and ceremony of the… ceremony, the couple held a lunch reception at Windsor Castle, where they could mingle with their friends and family. Among which were singer Ellie Goulding, Naomi Campbell, Demi Moore, Kate Moss, and Holly Valance. (Yes, as in former Neighbours star Holly Valance.)

Here’s what went down.

First – and most importantly – the cake. Rather than opt for the traditional fruit cake with white fondant, which frankly never should have been a thing in the first place, the Princess and Brooksbank chose a towering, tiered red velvet and chocolate sponge cake, with buttercream and white frosting.

Using 400 eggs, at least 53 blocks of unsalted butter, 15 kilograms of organic self-raising flour, and 20 kilos of sugar, it was the culmination of three months’ work, Hello reported. Baker Sophie Cabot started making the decorations back in July, and then slid into the Buckingham Palace kitchens on Wednesday to start the final process.

Guests also enjoyed champagne and finger food, which reportedly included scotch eggs and tiny Yorkshire puddings.

But enough about the food. (Mostly because it’s making us jealous and a little hangry.)

The second-best bit of any reception is the speeches, and according to folks in attendance, they didn't disappoint.

The father of the bride, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, reportedly gave a 'charming and funny' performance that included a chuckle-worthy tale about his new son-in-law.

“The Duke told a story about their dog Jack [a Norfolk terrier],” an unnamed guest told PEOPLE. “One day, I think it was early in the relationship, he shouted ‘Jack, get off the chair!’ And the dog didn’t move. But Jack did!”