The real reason Camilla won't show up at Princess Eugenie's wedding.

It’s Royal wedding day! Again. Yes, in a few short hours, the Windsors/Mountbattens will be rising from their maid-made beds, dusting off their hats and consulting Princess Eugenie’s list of rules for Friday morning’s (UK time) ceremony.

Well, most of the them will be anyway.

Notably absent from the proceedings at St George’s Chapel will be the bride’s step-aunt, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

While the 72-year-old’s husband, Prince Charles, will be in attendance, the Duchess has other plans. The official line from Clarence House was a “previous commitment” involving a local school harvest festival near Birkhall, Prince Charles’ Balmoral home.

Which sounds… flimsy. Apparently because it is.

According to The Telegraph (UK), the Duchess is in fact hosting a shooting party at her home in Scotland.

Yes. A shooting party.