Robbie Williams' daughter is Princess Eugenie's bridesmaid: The curious connection explained.

We’re only a day away from 2018’s second royal wedding, where we’ll see Princess Eugenie walk down the aisle.

Young members of the royal family will of course have starring roles… Along with, curiously, Robbie Williams’ daughter Theodora.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s eldest two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and Robbie’s six-year-old daughter, who is known as Teddy, will be among the pageboys and bridesmaids at the Princess’ wedding in Windsor on Friday.

It turns out pop star Robbie and his wife and fellow X-Factor judge Ayda Williams have been friends of Eugenie and her sister Beatrice for years.

They are super protective over their young children, and choose not to show their children’s faces when they post on social media, so this will be one of the first times Teddy’s face will be seen in public.

What a debut.