Excuse us, but Princess Eugenie had a THIRD wedding outfit you didn't see.

Many of us were probably a little shaky on the details of what exactly a ‘Princess Eugenie‘ was before Friday night.

But then she had a fancy wedding and wore a beautiful dress and Meghan Markle and Cara Delevingne were there and now we know all the things about the Queen’s third granddaughter.

Eugenie, who works full-time as an art director in London, arrived at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle wearing a custom long-sleeved, open-back ivory wedding gown designed by Peter Pilotto. The low back showcased the bride’s scar from scoliosis surgery she had when she was 12.

On Sunday, Kensington Palace released an official photo from Princess Eugenie’s wedding reception at the Royal Lodge, showing the 28-year-old in a silk, blush gown from American designer Zac Posen.

But Princess Eugenie didn't just have a wedding ceremony and a reception.

No.

She obviously followed up the formal celebrations with a whimsical carnival-themed fete the next day. There were food trucks, margaritas, bumper cars and a carousel - and, of course, another wedding outfit.