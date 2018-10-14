The hidden story behind Princess Eugenie's wedding reception dress.

For everything Princess Eugenie and the Royal Wedding, visit our Royal Wedding hub.

So it’s no secret we absolutely froth over a royal wedding here at Mamamia.

Why? So many reasons, one of course being the farshun.

Because there’s no runway quite like a royal wedding.

Princess Eugenie’s was – as we expected – full to the brim with swoonworthy fash-moments – from Cara Delevingne’s chic Artful Dodger-look, to Kate Moss in a polka dot dream ensemble, and of course, Meghan Markle being her glam self in Givenchy.

But in our opinion, the best looks came from the bride herself (as they damn well should).

All the best moments from Princess Eugenie’s wedding. Post continues after video…

Wowing guests and viewers in a full-skirted Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos gown, complete with the Queen’s emerald tiara and Charlotte Olympia shoes, Princess Eugenie’s wedding ceremony look was pure fire.

She even went sans-veil to proudly display the scoliosis scar down her spine.

via GIPHY

And guess what? Her reception outfit was just as amazing, if not more so.