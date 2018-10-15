For everything Princess Eugenie and the Royal Wedding, visit our Royal Wedding hub.
It wouldn’t be a royal wedding if eagle-eyed social media users hadn’t pointed out every single detail in the official photographs, would it?
Well – we’re pleased to report Princess Eugenie’s official photos – posted on the Kensington Palace Instagram yesterday – have not been exempt from this very sacred tradition.
The images, snapped by British fashion photographer Alex Bramall inside Windsor Castle, depict a beaming bride and groom along with their adorable bridal party and both their families.
In this second photograph released by Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are pictured with other Members of the Royal Family including The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Middle row (left-to-right): Prince George; Princess Charlotte; Her Majesty The Queen; The Duke of Edinburgh; Miss Maud Windsor; Master Louis De Givenchy. Front row: Miss Theodora Williams; Miss Mia Tindall; Miss Isla Phillips; Miss Savannah Phillips. Back row (left to right): Mr Thomas Brooksbank; Mrs Nicola Brooksbank; Mr George Brooksbank; Princess Beatrice of York; Sarah, Duchess of York; The Duke of York. Photo: Alex Bramall
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have today released official photographs from their Wedding Day. Prince George and Princess Charlotte were Page Boy and Bridesmaid respectively for the ceremony at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. Front row (left to right): Miss Mia Tindall; Miss Savannah Phillips; Miss Maud Windsor. Back row (left to right): Prince George; Princess Charlotte; Miss Theodora Williams; Miss Isla Phillips; Master Louis De Givenchy. Photo: Alex Bramall